2 Naxals killed in encounter with police in Chhattisgarh

Two Naxals, including a woman, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh on the morning of July 14, police said.

The gunbattle broke out in a forest near Gumiyapal village, located around 400 km from Raipur, when a District Reserve Guard team was out on an anti-Naxal operation, Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava told PTI.

There was a heated exchange of fire when the security personnel tried to zero-in on the rebels, following which the latter escaped into the forest, he said.

During search of the encounter spot, bodies of two ultras and two firearms - a .303 rifle and a muzzle-loading gun - were recovered, Mr. Pallava said.

Those killed were identified as Deva and Mamgli alias Mui, who were active members of the Malangir area committee of Maoists and carried rewards of Rs 5 lakh each on their heads, he said.

A suspected woman Naxal, identified as Kosi, was also arrested from the spot, the official said, adding the search operation was still underway in the area.