Two more Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders, including MLA Baramulla Javaid Baigh and MLC Yasir Reshi, have hinted at leaving the party and supporting the three MLAs who earlier revolted against president Mehbooba Mufti, thereby setting a stage for vertical divide in the party.

Meanwhile, Ms. Mufti, who is in New Delhi, will be arriving in Srinagar soon to take a call on the rebellion within the party. She has 28 MLAs in the 87-member Assembly.