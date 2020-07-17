2 more BJP leaders quit party in Kashmir

Two more BJP leaders resigned from the party in the past 24 hours in north Kashmir, taking the number of resignations to four since the killing of a BJP leader by militants in Bandipora on July 8.

Party sources said Bashir Ahmad Malik and Mubeena Bano, both from Handwara district in Kupwara, resigned. Ms. Mubeena Bano had joined the BJP just a few months ago.

“I had joined the BJP for easing the hardships of people. The party, however, is doing nothing on the ground. I have opted to resign from the party,” Ms. Bano told reporters in Handwara.

Ever since BJP district president Wasim Bari from Bandipora was killed along with his father and brother on July 8, four BJP leaders resigned from the party in north Kashmir.

On July 11, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha president from Baramulla, Maroof Bhat, and on July 14, party’s vice-president for Kupwara, Asif Ahmad, quit the party.

A senior BJP leader from Baramulla said, on condition of anonymity, that several party activists were receiving life threat from unknown persons.

‘No security cover’

A BJP worker in Kupwara complained that “no adequate security cover was being provided to BJP activists despite repeated requests to police officials.”

“Efforts are on to provide them security cover,” said BJP general secretary Vibodh Gupta.

The recent resignations come as a Lashkar-e-Taiba ‘commander’ uploaded a video online on Tuesday and warned the BJP workers of action.

A BJP leader, also vice-president of a municipal committee, was abducted by militants and later rescued by the police on Wednesday.