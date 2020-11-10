Other States

2 militants killed in Shopian encounter

Special Correspondent Srinagar 10 November 2020 13:24 IST
Updated: 10 November 2020 13:24 IST

Police spokesman says the two were offered an option to surrender but refused

Two unidentified militants were on Tuesday killed in an operation of the security forces in south Kashmir’s Shopian.

A police spokesman said the two militants were offered an option to surrender but they refused to lay down arms.

“In the ensuing encounter, two unidentified militants were killed,” the police said.

The duo was trapped during a pre-dawn search operation in Kutpora area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

Internet services have been snapped in Shopian district “as a precautionary measure”.

