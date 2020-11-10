2 militants killed in Shopian encounter

Police spokesman says the two were offered an option to surrender but refused

Two unidentified militants were on Tuesday killed in an operation of the security forces in south Kashmir’s Shopian.

A police spokesman said the two militants were offered an option to surrender but they refused to lay down arms.

“In the ensuing encounter, two unidentified militants were killed,” the police said.

The duo was trapped during a pre-dawn search operation in Kutpora area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

Internet services have been snapped in Shopian district “as a precautionary measure”.