Other States

2 militants killed in Shopian encounter

Two unidentified militants were on Tuesday killed in an operation of the security forces in south Kashmir’s Shopian.

A police spokesman said the two militants were offered an option to surrender but they refused to lay down arms.

“In the ensuing encounter, two unidentified militants were killed,” the police said.

The duo was trapped during a pre-dawn search operation in Kutpora area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

Internet services have been snapped in Shopian district “as a precautionary measure”.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 10, 2020 1:25:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/2-militants-killed-in-shopian-encounter/article33064781.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY