2 militants killed in Pulwama, say J&K police

Two militants are believed dead in an ongoing operation against a group of hiding militants in Pulwama’s Awantipora area on Friday.

A police official said the militants opened fire on a search party of security forces in Banduna village, triggering an encounter.

“Two militants have been killed during exchange of fire. The bodies have been spotted,” said the police.

The combing operation is on. The identities of the militants are being ascertained.

The ongoing operation forced authorities to stop intra-Kashmir rail services in the southern part of the State. Internet service has also been suspended as a precautionary measure, an official said.