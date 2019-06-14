Other States

2 militants killed in Pulwama, say J&K police

Security personnel stand guard during a cordon and search operation at Dehruna area in Anantnag district south kashmir on Saturday, on 18 May 2019.The cordon was put in place following exchange of fire between militants and security forces. An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Panzgam area Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Security personnel stand guard during a cordon and search operation at Dehruna area in Anantnag district south kashmir on Saturday, on 18 May 2019.The cordon was put in place following exchange of fire between militants and security forces. An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Panzgam area Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.   | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

Operation on in Awantipora area

Two militants are believed dead in an ongoing operation against a group of hiding militants in Pulwama’s Awantipora area on Friday.

A police official said the militants opened fire on a search party of security forces in Banduna village, triggering an encounter.

“Two militants have been killed during exchange of fire. The bodies have been spotted,” said the police.

The combing operation is on. The identities of the militants are being ascertained.

The ongoing operation forced authorities to stop intra-Kashmir rail services in the southern part of the State. Internet service has also been suspended as a precautionary measure, an official said.

