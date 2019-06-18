2 militants killed in Anantnag gunfight

Two Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militants and one soldier have died in an ongoing operation in south Kashmir’s Anantnag.

A fierce encounter started around 4 a.m. on Tuesday at Maharma village in Anantnag’s Bijbehara when a joint team of the Army, police and CRPF launched an operation against hiding militants.

Two militants are believed dead and an operation is on to retrieve the bodies from the encounter site.

An official said one soldier, injured in the initial exchange of fire, was shifted to a Srinagar hospital, where he succumbed. “Two injured soldiers are undergoing treatment,” said the police.

This is the second encounter in Anantnag in the past 24 hours. One militant and one Army officer were killed on Monday in Achabal area.