2 men stabbed to death in Cuttack

Two men were stabbed to death by a group of unidentified persons in broad daylight near Nuagaon panchayat office in the Banki sub-division, about 40 km from here, on Saturday afternoon.

The victims have been identified as Bhagaban Swain, 40, the husband of Nuagaon sarpanch Mamata Mohapatra, and his associate, Aditya Ranasingh, 38, a part-time local journalist, said Cuttack (rural) SP R.B. Panigrahi.

Mr. Panigrahi, who visited the spot, said the identities of the perpetrators have been established and prima facie, the incident appears to be a fallout of some previous rivalry. Police teams have been formed to apprehend the culprits, the officer said.

Sources said Swain and Ranasingh were returning to Khajuripada village from the panchayat office around 2 p.m. on a motorcycle when a group of sword-wielding men chased them and repeatedly stabbed them.