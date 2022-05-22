Other States

2 men shot dead in Haryana's Hisar

Illustration: Satheesh Vellinezhi

Two men, travelling in a car, were shot dead near Puthi Samain village on Sunday, police said.

The unidentified assailants have fled, they said, adding the victims, both aged around 25 years, died on the spot.

Police said the deceased have been identified as Sandeep and Amit, both residents of village Nindana under Meham police station in Rohtak district.

On getting information about the incident, the police have reached the spot. 


