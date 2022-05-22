2 men shot dead in Haryana's Hisar
Police said the deceased have been identified.
Two men, travelling in a car, were shot dead near Puthi Samain village on Sunday, police said.
The unidentified assailants have fled, they said, adding the victims, both aged around 25 years, died on the spot.
Police said the deceased have been identified as Sandeep and Amit, both residents of village Nindana under Meham police station in Rohtak district.
On getting information about the incident, the police have reached the spot.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.