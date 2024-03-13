2 members of UNLF(P), including self-styled army chief, held in Manipur: Officials

March 13, 2024 04:45 pm | Updated 05:28 pm IST - New Delhi

Two "important" people of the United National Liberation Front (P) have been arrested in a joint operation conducted by the Manipur Police, NIA and CRPF, officials said on Wednesday.

They said Thokchom Thoiba, a self-styled army chief of the proscribed outfit, and Lieutenant Colonel Laimayum Ingba, the head of the INT department of the UNLF(P), were arrested in the operation.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had announced a cash reward on information leading to Thoiba's arrest, the officials said.

