Other States

2 lynched in West Bengal over suspicion of cattle theft

Representational image.

Representational image.   | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

more-in

The police admitted the victims to a hospital where they succumbed to their injuries

Two persons have been lynched over suspicion of cattle theft in Coochbehar district and 14 persons have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the incident, police said.

The incident took place on Thursday in Mathabanga area when Rabiul Islam and Prakash Das were ferrying two cows in a van.

According to police, a mob stopped the van and recovered the cows, which it claimed were stolen from the area a few days ago and were being taken to cattle smugglers.

After questioning the duo about their whereabouts, the mob beat them and set the van on fire.

The police admitted them to a hospital where they succumbed to their injuries, the police said.

The West Bengal Assembly had recently passed the West Bengal (Prevention of Lynching) Bill, 2019, which is waiting for the Governor’s assent.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Other States
West Bengal
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 22, 2019 11:30:27 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/2-lynched-in-west-bengal-over-suspicion-of-cattle-theft/article30046714.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY