2 lynched in West Bengal over suspicion of cattle theft

Two persons have been lynched over suspicion of cattle theft in Coochbehar district and 14 persons have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the incident, police said.
The incident took place on Thursday in Mathabanga area when Rabiul Islam and Prakash Das were ferrying two cows in a van.
According to police, a mob stopped the van and recovered the cows, which it claimed were stolen from the area a few days ago and were being taken to cattle smugglers.
After questioning the duo about their whereabouts, the mob beat them and set the van on fire.
The police admitted them to a hospital where they succumbed to their injuries, the police said.
The West Bengal Assembly had recently passed the West Bengal (Prevention of Lynching) Bill, 2019, which is waiting for the Governor’s assent.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.