₹2 lakh to be deducted from policeman’s salary

The Assam Human Rights Commission on Wednesday directed the authorities to pay a compensation of ₹2 lakh to a person who had been arrested in a case of mistaken identity 14 years ago, by deducting the amount from the salary of the police officer who nabbed him.

The compensation amount would be deducted in 20 equal instalments of ₹10,000 from the salary of Satyajit Borah from February 2020 for violating the human rights of the complainant, the AHRC said in its order.

Ramani Kalita was arrested in an attempt to murder case in 2005 by Mr. Borah, Sub-Inspector of Police of Chandmari police station here.

Mr. Kalita, in his complaint to the AHRC later, said the police officer was armed with an “incomplete” arrest warrant which did not have any mention of the age, father’s name, actual address, and occupation of the accused.

The complainant said he had clarified before the police that another person by the same name was working in the office where he was posted but they did not pay heed to it, and he was remanded in 15 days’ custody.