2 Kuki Revolutionary Army cadres shot dead

01 May 2021 05:16 IST

Two cadres of the Kuki Revolutionary Army (KRA) were reportedly shot dead on Thursday night in Kangpokpi district of Manipur, police sources said on Friday. They were identified as Jagin Baite and his bodyguard, L. Hangshing.

Reports said they were in Baite’s private houseat Lungtim village. At 10:30 p.m., some armed persons emerged from the dark and opened indiscriminate fire. The police sources said that after the gunmen left, family members found the two men dead.

No militant group has claimed responsibility for the killings.. The police have started an investigation after registering a case. The bodies have been brought to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences here for post- mortem.

