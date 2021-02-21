2 killed in U.P. college shootout

Postgraduate student fires on classmates

A final-year postgraduate student who was injured in a shootout in a Bundelkhand college succumbed to his injuries at a Delhi hospital on Saturday.

Hukmendra Gurjar, 22, was shot and critically injured by his classmate Manthan Singh Sengar on Friday. Sengar also killed another classmate, Kritika Tripathi, 20, SSP Jhansi Dinesh Kumar said.

Gurjar was moved to a Delhi hospital for treatment where he died on Saturday, the SSP said.

Sengar has been sent to judicial custody, the SSP said.

Speaking on the incident, the SSP said the three students had been friends but had fallen out recently. Sengar held Gurjar responsible for differences between him and Kritika.