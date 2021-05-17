2 killed in Rajasthan clash

Kota

Two people were killed and one injured in a clash between two groups over alleged illegal mining of soil near an agricultural field along the Piplaj dam in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar district, police said on Sunday.

Fifteen people have been booked and 10 of them detained in connection with the violence that took place near Gangpura village under Bhawani Mandi police station area on Saturday afternoon, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Giriraj Gurjar (35) and Basantilal Gurjar (25), both residents of Gangpura village, the police said.

No arrests have been made so far. The bodies of Giriraj and Basantilal were handed over to their family members after post-mortem.