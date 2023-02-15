ADVERTISEMENT

2 killed, 17 injured as bus rams into truck in Madhya Pradesh

February 15, 2023 01:24 pm | Updated 01:24 pm IST - Ratlam

The Rajasthan Roadways bus was on way from Pune to Bhilwara when it hit a stationary truck around 5 a.m. on Wednesday morning, officials said

PTI

Image for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: PTI

Two persons were killed and 17 others injured when a passenger bus rammed into a stationary truck in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district on February 15 morning, police said.

The accident took place at around 5 a.m. on Jaora-Lebad road, located 20 km from the district headquarters, near Sarwar Jamunia village under Bilpank police station limits, an official said.

The Rajasthan Roadways bus was on way from Pune in Maharashtra to Bhilwara (Rajasthan) when it hit the stationary truck parked on a roadside, Bilpank police station in-charge O. P. Singh said.

Two bus drivers, aged 45 and 55, died on the spot, he said.

17 passengers received injuries and were undergoing treatment at a hospital in Ratlam.

