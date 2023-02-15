HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

2 killed, 17 injured as bus rams into truck in Madhya Pradesh

The Rajasthan Roadways bus was on way from Pune to Bhilwara when it hit a stationary truck around 5 a.m. on Wednesday morning, officials said

February 15, 2023 01:24 pm | Updated 01:24 pm IST - Ratlam

PTI
Image for representational purpose only.

Image for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: PTI

Two persons were killed and 17 others injured when a passenger bus rammed into a stationary truck in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district on February 15 morning, police said.

The accident took place at around 5 a.m. on Jaora-Lebad road, located 20 km from the district headquarters, near Sarwar Jamunia village under Bilpank police station limits, an official said.

The Rajasthan Roadways bus was on way from Pune in Maharashtra to Bhilwara (Rajasthan) when it hit the stationary truck parked on a roadside, Bilpank police station in-charge O. P. Singh said.

Two bus drivers, aged 45 and 55, died on the spot, he said.

17 passengers received injuries and were undergoing treatment at a hospital in Ratlam.

Related Topics

Madhya Pradesh / road accident / India

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.