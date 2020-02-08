Other States

2 killed, 11 injured in firecrackers explosion in Punjab

Two people were killed and 11 injured in a firecracker explosion during a religious procession in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district on Saturday, police said.

During the ‘nagar kirtan’ (religious procession) near Pahu village in Tarn Taran, firecrackers were being burst by people.

The explosion took place when sparks from the firecrackers landed on a tractor-trolley where the fireworks were stacked, they said.

“Two people were killed and 11 injured in the explosion,” Tarn Taran Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dhruv Dahiya said.

Feb 8, 2020

