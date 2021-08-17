2 kg brown sugar seized in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR

17 August 2021 01:34 IST

The Special Task Force of the Odisha police has seized brown sugar weighing more than 2 kg from Balasore district on Sunday.

“A raid was conducted at Jaleswar Market in Balasore district. Three accused were apprehended. During the search, brown sugar weighing 2.402 kg and other incriminating materials were seized from their possession,” said the STF here on Monday.

In a special drive, the STF has seized more than 38 kg. of brown sugar and heroin and more than 84 quintals, 28 kg of ganja since 2020 and arrested more than 100 drug dealers and peddlers.

