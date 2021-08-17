Other States

2 kg brown sugar seized in Odisha

The Special Task Force of the Odisha police has seized brown sugar weighing more than 2 kg from Balasore district on Sunday.

“A raid was conducted at Jaleswar Market in Balasore district. Three accused were apprehended. During the search, brown sugar weighing 2.402 kg and other incriminating materials were seized from their possession,” said the STF here on Monday.

In a special drive, the STF has seized more than 38 kg. of brown sugar and heroin and more than 84 quintals, 28 kg of ganja since 2020 and arrested more than 100 drug dealers and peddlers.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 17, 2021 1:35:42 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/2-kg-brown-sugar-seized-in-odisha/article35949071.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY