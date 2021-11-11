2 injured in Srinagar grenade attack

Srinagar

11 November 2021 02:51 IST

This is the third attack in the capital in four days

Two persons were injured in a grenade attack carried out by suspected militants in Srinagar’s Eidgah area on Wednesday. This is the third attack in the capital in four days.

An official said militants lobbed the grenade near the CRPF’s 161 battalion camp houses roadside near Eidgah’s Aali Masjid.

“It exploded on the road and injured two civilians. Both the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital and their condition is stable,” the official said.

Advertising

Advertising

The injured were Aijaz Ahmad Bhat from Hawal and an off-duty policeman, Sajad Ahmad Bhat, from Narwara.

Police have cordoned off the area.

Earlier, militants killed a policeman and a salesman of a Kashmiri Pandit shopkeeper in Srinagar.