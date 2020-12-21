Other States

2 injured in grenade blast in Anantnag

Two persons, including a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and a civilian, were injured in a grenade explosion in south Kashmir's Anantnag on Sunday evening.

An official said suspected militants tossed a grenade towards a joint party of the police and the CRPF in Anantnag's Achabal area in the evening. The grenade exploded on the road and two persons suffered splinter injuries.

"The injured admitted to the hospital are stable. They had minor splinter wounds," officials in the hospital said.

The security forces launched a search operation after the attack.

