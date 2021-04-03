2 injured in clash between farmers and police during Haryana CM’s Rohtak visit

GURUGRAM

03 April 2021 18:06 IST

The police claim that injuries were caused during stone-pelting by the farmers, but the protesters claim that one of the farmers was injured in a lathi-charge by the police

Two persons, including an elderly farmer, were injured in a clash between agitating farmers and the police during Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal’s visit to Rohtak on Saturday. The police, however, maintained that injuries were caused during stone-pelting by the farmers and no force was used.

The farmers were protesting against the Chief Minister’s visit as part of their boycott of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Jannayak Janta Party leaders in the State in view of the ongoing agitation against the three farm laws.

Rahul Sharma, Superintendent of Police, Rohtak, told The Hindu that an elderly farmer and a policeman were injured during stone-pelting by the farmers protesting against the Chief Minister’s visit. The injured farmer was provided medical aid, he added.

Mr. Sharma said the protest was handled in a peaceful manner and there was no clash. “The farmers wanted to break through the barricades and enter the ground inside a university campus where the CM’s chopper was scheduled to land. In view of the protests, the CM later landed at Police Lines and went ahead with his programme in the city,” said Mr. Sharma.

The protesters, however, claimed that the farmer was injured in a lathi-charge by the police.

The protesting farmers had gathered outside Baba Mastnath University campus where Chief Minister’s chopper was to land in the afternoon. Mr. Lal was in the city to attend a condolence meet held in connection with the demise of the father of local Lok Sabha MP Arvind Sharma.

The incident comes close on the heels of a similar protest against Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala in Hisar on April 1.