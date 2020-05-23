2 injured in AC unit blast at hospital in Jalandhar

Two technicians were severely injured in a blast in the air conditioning unit of a hospital here on Friday, police said.

The technicians were doing repair work when the blast occurred at 6:45 pm in the Armaan Hospital, Jalandhar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said in a statement.

The injured men, identified as Sanket Singh and Naresh Kumar, were admitted at Armann hospital after the incident, the commissioner said.