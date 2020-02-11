Two felines from Aurangabad to reach Byculla zoo today

One tiger and one tigress will be shifted from Aurangabad’s zoo to Byculla zoo in Mumbai on Tuesday, an official said. The pair of felines, named Shakti and Karishma, are currently at Siddharth Garden and Zoo, its superintendent B.S. Naikwade told PTI.
“They will get a new home at Veer Mata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan And Zoo (popularly known as Byculla zoo) in Mumbai in exchange of four spotted deer,” he said.
Tiger Shakti was born in November 2016 while tigress Karishma was born in July 2014.
“The zoos at Solapur and Mumbai sometime ago sought a pair of tigers, but preference was given to the demand made by the facility in the State capital,” Mr. Naikwade said.
