2 expelled Assam Congress MLAs join BJP

Ajanta Neog is from eastern Assam's Golaghat while Rajdeep Goala is from southern Assam's Lakhipur

Two Assam MLAs expelled by the Congress joined the BJP on Tuesday, about five months ahead of Assembly elections.

Ajanta Neog, who represents the Golaghat Assembly constituency, is a three-time former minister, while Lakhipur MLA Rajdeep Goala is an influential “Tea Tribes” leader in southern Assam.

The duo joined the BJP at a programme in the presence of the party’s Assam unit president Ranjeet Kumar Dass and Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Former MLA Banendra Kumar Mushahary also switched over from the Bodoland People’s Front, an ally of the BJP.

The Congress had a few days ago suspended Mr. Neog and Mr. Goala for alleged anti-party activities.

Dr. Sarma, also the convenor of an anti-Congress forum of regional parties called the North East Democratic Alliance, took to Twitter to welcome the trio.

“It is a happy day for the BJP in Assam as two leading politicians have joined the party. We believe their joining will help our party scale greater heights,” he stated.

Mr Goala said the Congress had become a party without direction and discipline. “It has no vision either,” he added.