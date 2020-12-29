2 expelled Assam Congress MLAs join BJP

Two Assam MLAs expelled by the Congress joined the BJP on Tuesday, about five months ahead of Assembly elections.
Ajanta Neog, who represents the Golaghat Assembly constituency, is a three-time former minister, while Lakhipur MLA Rajdeep Goala is an influential “Tea Tribes” leader in southern Assam.
The duo joined the BJP at a programme in the presence of the party’s Assam unit president Ranjeet Kumar Dass and Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Former MLA Banendra Kumar Mushahary also switched over from the Bodoland People’s Front, an ally of the BJP.
The Congress had a few days ago suspended Mr. Neog and Mr. Goala for alleged anti-party activities.
Dr. Sarma, also the convenor of an anti-Congress forum of regional parties called the North East Democratic Alliance, took to Twitter to welcome the trio.
“It is a happy day for the BJP in Assam as two leading politicians have joined the party. We believe their joining will help our party scale greater heights,” he stated.
Mr Goala said the Congress had become a party without direction and discipline. “It has no vision either,” he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath