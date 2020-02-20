Two Dalits beaten up in Rajasthan, 7 arrested

Jaipur

Videos show a man dipping a screwdriver in petrol and inserting it in the private parts of one of them

Two Dalit men were beaten up on the suspicion of stealing money from a two-wheeler agency at Panchodi in Rajasthan's Nagaur district. The matter came to light after several videos, showing the youths being tortured, went viral on the social media on Wednesday. The police arrested seven persons in this connection on Thursday.

The videos show a man dipping a screwdriver in petrol and inserting it in the private parts of one of the Dalit youths, Panna Ram and Disha Ram, who had lodged a complaint with the police.

A first information report was registered at the Panchodi Police Station under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections for assault and wrongful confinement and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said immediate and effective action had been taken in the horrific incident and nobody would be spared. “The culprits will be punished according to the law and we will ensure that the victims get justice,” he tweeted.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said video of the two victims being tortured was “horrific and sickening”. He asked the State government to take immediate action to bring the perpetrators of the crime to justice.