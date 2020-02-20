Other States

2 Dalits caught stealing money beaten up in Rajasthan

Two Dalits who were allegedly caught stealing money from a two-wheeler agency were beaten up by the showroom staffers in Nagaur district of Rajasthan, police said on Wednesday. The matter came to light when a video of the assault went viral.

The police have detained five persons in connection with the incident.

“Two persons were caught stealing money on Sunday after which they were brutally thrashed by the showroom employees. A video was shot which went viral after which the victims lodged an FIR on Wednesday,” Rajpal Singh, SHO, Panchodi police station said.

He said the showroom staffers have also lodged a case against the two Dalits for stealing money.

Five persons have been detained in connection with beating the Dalits, the official said, adding the matter was under investigation.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 20, 2020 9:34:42 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/2-dalits-caught-stealing-money-beaten-up-in-rajasthan/article30867271.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY