2 CRPF jawans killed, 3 injured in Srinagar militant attack

Two CRPF jawans were killed and three others injured in an attack by militants on the outskirts of Srinagar on Monday afternoon.
A CRPF spokesman said the two jawans were killed as militants opened indiscriminate fire upon a CRPF patrol near Kandizal bridge in Pampore, very adjacent to the Srinagar national highway.
The injured were shifted to the Army's 92 Base Hospital in Srinagar.
Sources said around two militants were involved in the attack and “a stand-off fire was on between the militants and the security forces”.
“The area has been cordoned off and a search operation is on”, the spokesman said.
The CRPF jawans belonged to 110 Battalion.
