2 civilians killed in Bijbehara attack

Srinagar

30 May 2021 01:48 IST

Two civilians were killed in a suspected militant attack in Anantnag district on Saturday evening.

The incident took place around 8 p.m. at Parray Jablipora in Bijbehara in the district. “Terrorists fired upon two persons. Immediately after the attack, both civilians were rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared one as brought dead,” a police spokesman said.

The civilian was identified as Sanjeed Ahmad Parray, 20, son of Abdul Azeem Parray, a dental technician by profession.

The police identified the other injured civilian as Shahnawaz Ahmad Bhat,35, son of Ghulam Qadir Bhat, who is a driver by profession.

“Bhat was referred to the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Srinagar, in a critical condition. However, he died on the way,” officials said.

The police have cordoned off the area where the attack took place. However, no arrests were made till the last reports came in.