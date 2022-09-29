Twin blasts on buses leave 2 injured in Udhampur

The blast spot is the main route used by vehicles travelling from Jammu to Kashmir Valley

The Hindu Bureau JAMMU
September 29, 2022 11:08 IST

Police inspect the site of the bomb explosion at a bust stand in Udhampur, on the morning of September 29, 2022 | Photo Credit: PTI

Two blasts inside parked buses within hours left two civilians injured in Jammu’s Udhampur district on Thrusday.

“The first blast happened Wednesday night around 10:30 p.m. in a bus that was parked near a petrol pump. Similarly, another blast happened on a bus at the Udhampur bus stand around 6 a.m.,” Deputy Inspector General, Udhampur, Mohammad Suleman Choudhary said.

Two civilians were injured in the first blast in Domail area where the blast took place inside a parked bus near a petrol pump. The explosion was also captured by a nearby CCTV.

The injured were shifted to a hospital and their condition is stated to be stable, officials said.

The blast damaged the window panes and roof of the bus. A nearby bus, in which the two civilians were sleeping, was also damaged due to the impact of the blast.

DIG Choudhary said a probe has been launched into the nature of blast. “These blasts seem similar in nature. We are investigating the matter,” he said.

The police have started checking all buses that has left the Udhampur bus stand. “Buses are being stopped at checking points and searched for any explosives,” the police said.

The blast spot is the main route used by vehicles travelling from Jammu to the Kashmir valley.

In March, one civilian was killed and 13 injured in another blast in Udhampur. 

