GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

2 children among 3 burnt alive in fire in Himachal Pradesh

Ms. Devi's husband Vijay Shankar sustained injuries and was admitted to a hospital, police said

December 17, 2023 11:17 am | Updated 11:17 am IST - Shimla

PTI

A woman and her infant son were among three people charred to death after a blaze engulfed huts of migrant labourers in Una district, officials said on Sunday.

The fire broke out at Kailua village in Haroli area on Saturday night.

Sumitra Devi (25), her nine-month-old son Ankit, and a five-year-old girl Naina, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, were burnt alive, they said.

Ms. Devi's husband Vijay Shankar (25) sustained injuries and was admitted to a hospital, police said.

The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained, police said.

Related Topics

Himachal Pradesh

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.