2 children among 3 burnt alive in fire in Himachal Pradesh

December 17, 2023 11:17 am | Updated 11:17 am IST - Shimla

A woman and her infant son were among three people charred to death after a blaze engulfed huts of migrant labourers in Una district, officials said on Sunday.

The fire broke out at Kailua village in Haroli area on Saturday night.

Sumitra Devi (25), her nine-month-old son Ankit, and a five-year-old girl Naina, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, were burnt alive, they said.

Ms. Devi's husband Vijay Shankar (25) sustained injuries and was admitted to a hospital, police said.

The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained, police said.