2 cases of COVID Kappa variant found in U.P.

Lucknow

09 July 2021 22:24 IST

Delta Plus variant found in 107 samples

Two cases of the Kappa variant of COVID-19 have been detected in Uttar Pradesh, according to an official statement issued on Friday.

Genome sequencing of 109 samples was done at the King George’s Medical College here in the past few days.

Review meeting

The Delta Plus variant of COVID-19 was found in 107 samples, while the Kappa variant was found in two samples, the statement issued after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s routine review meeting said.

“Both the variants are not new for the State. The facility of genome sequencing is being increased,” the statement added.

Positivity rate

At present, the daily positivity rate in the State is 0.04%.

When asked about the Kappa variant, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said cases of this variant were also found earlier in the State.

“There is nothing to worry about. This is a variant of coronavirus and its treatment is possible,” he said.

When asked in which districts this variant was found, Mr. Prasad did not divulge details and said it would create fear among people.