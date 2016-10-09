Other States

2 boys killed, 6 injured in wall collapse

Two boys were killed while their parents and four other members of a family were injured in a wall collapse in Bihar’s Aurangabad district early on Saturday.

Haspura Block Development Officer Ved Prakash said the incident occurred when a wall of the kuchcha house of one Lalchand Ram collapsed at Ahiyapur village under Haspura police station due to heavy rains.

All the family members got buried under the broken wall.

All of them were admitted to Haspura primary health centre where the doctors declared the 7-year-old twin sons of Lalchand Ram dead. - PTI

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
TRENDING TODAY