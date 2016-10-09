2 boys killed, 6 injured in wall collapse

Two boys were killed while their parents and four other members of a family were injured in a wall collapse in Bihar’s Aurangabad district early on Saturday.

Haspura Block Development Officer Ved Prakash said the incident occurred when a wall of the kuchcha house of one Lalchand Ram collapsed at Ahiyapur village under Haspura police station due to heavy rains.

All the family members got buried under the broken wall.

All of them were admitted to Haspura primary health centre where the doctors declared the 7-year-old twin sons of Lalchand Ram dead. - PTI