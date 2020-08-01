Two BJP workers found dead, party seeks CBI probe

KOLKATA

Bodies of two Bharatiya Janata Party workers were recovered in two districts of south Bengal in a span of 48 hours, prompting the State leadership of the party to seek the intervention of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday.

Two party MPs Saumitra Khan from Bishnupur and Nisith Pramanik representing Coochbehar Lok Sabha seat met Mr. Shah in New Delhi and asked for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The body of Gautam Patra was recovered from the remote Ghoramara Island in Sunderbans on Thursday. Purnachandra Daswas found dead in Purba Medinipur on Wednesday.

The police administration and local Trinamool Congress leadership both in Sunderbans and in Purba Medinipur had said that both were cases of suicide. During the day, West Bengal BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu was stopped in Purba Medinipur and prevented from visiting the house of Purnachandra Das.

Earlier this month, the body of BJP MLA Debendra Nath Roy was found in Uttar Dinajpur district, triggering allegations of murder by his family members and the BJP leadership. Police had made the post mortem report public and said that prima facie it appeared to be a case of suicide.

BJP leader returns to Trinamool

In another development, former MLA and prominent leader from South Dinajpur Biplab Mitra returned to Trinamool Congress, almost a year after joining the BJP.

Mr. Mitra said that his “home coming” was at the call given by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to come together to fight the BJP in the State.