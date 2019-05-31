Other States

2 Babbar Khalsa men held in Punjab

more-in

With the arrest of two persons, the Punjab police on Thursday claimed to have busted a module of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), an outfit backed by Pakistan’s ISI.

Jagdev Singh and Ravinderpal Singh were allegedly arranging funds and weapons for the sleeper cells of the banned group on the directives of Kulwinderjit Singh alias Khanpuriya, currently in Malaysia.

Police had received a specific input that Kulwinderjit Singh, along with his associates, had planned to target leaders of a specific community to spread terror and disturb communal harmony in the State.

Kulwinderjit Singh was involved in terrorist activities and had shifted to Malaysia in January 2019.

Comments
Related Topics Other States
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 31, 2019 12:15:32 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/2-babbar-khalsa-men-held-in-punjab/article27357842.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story