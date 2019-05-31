2 Babbar Khalsa men held in Punjab

With the arrest of two persons, the Punjab police on Thursday claimed to have busted a module of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), an outfit backed by Pakistan’s ISI.

Jagdev Singh and Ravinderpal Singh were allegedly arranging funds and weapons for the sleeper cells of the banned group on the directives of Kulwinderjit Singh alias Khanpuriya, currently in Malaysia.

Police had received a specific input that Kulwinderjit Singh, along with his associates, had planned to target leaders of a specific community to spread terror and disturb communal harmony in the State.

Kulwinderjit Singh was involved in terrorist activities and had shifted to Malaysia in January 2019.