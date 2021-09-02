2 arrested for killing man in U.P.'s Muzaffarnagar district

Muzaffarnagar:

02 September 2021 09:25 IST

Two people have been arrested for allegedly killing a man at Deval village here in Uttar Pradesh, police said on September 2.

Devender and Surender Kumar were taken into custody on September 1 evening in the murder case of Amratpal, who was beaten to death, Ramraj Station House Officer (SHO) Mukesh Solanki said.

During investigation, it was found that Mr. Devender had an affair with Mr. Amratpal's wife, he said, adding that the victim had objected to their relationship.

Mr. Amratpal's family members in their police complaint said that on August 25, he had gone with Mr. Devender and Mr. Kumar, and did not return home.

Following this a missing person complaint was lodged at the Ramraj police station. Later, Mr. Amratpal's body was found in a canal, the SHO said.