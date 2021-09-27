2 arrested for inciting violence during Assam eviction

Bharatiya Janata Party-led government ruling State through the barrel of guns, says Congress

The CID of the Assam police have arrested two persons for allegedly inciting violence during the eviction drive near Sipajhar in the Darrang district on September 23.

The two arrested late Sunday evening are Hasmat Ali, former president of the Bajnapathar panchayat, and Shan Mahmood, president of the Sanowa panchayat, in the areas targeted for eviction.

“They were arrested for instigating the people to attack the police during the eviction drive. They are being kept at the Sipajhar police station,” a district police officer said.

Two persons, including a minor, were killed in police firing and a dozen others were injured during the eviction. Nine of the injured were security personnel.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma blamed the violence on the Popular Front of India, a radical Islamic organisation. He also requested the Centre to ban the organisation.

The State Congress accused the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government of ruling the State through the barrel of guns since the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in December 2019. Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah also demanded action against the Darrang Deputy Commissioner and the SP for the judicial inquiry ordered by the government to be fair and transparent.

“We are not against the eviction of encroachers but the open killing of farmers cannot be accepted. Nothing can justify the shooting of people in cold blood,” party spokesperson Partha Pratim Bora said.