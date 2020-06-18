19th Great June Uprising Day observed in Manipur

IMPHAL

18 June 2020 14:00 IST

Only a select few were invited in view of COVID-19, says organiser

The 19th Great June Uprising Day was on Thursday observed in Imphal and other places.

President of the United Committee Manipur and chairman of the Observation Committee Sunil Karam said, “This time, we did not invite the titular king, Leishemba Sanajaoba, as many sections have started boycotting him. We also did not invite almost all sections of people in view of the lockdown and the burgeoning threat of COVID-19”.

Mr. Sanajaoba incurred the wrath of the people for stooping to become an MP without abdicating his kingship.

Mr. Karam further said that only family members of the 18 persons who laid down their lives for the unity, integrity of the ancient land of Manipur were invited. Many of the elected representatives usually offer floral tributes on the occasion of Great June Uprising. However, this time they were not invited .

The selected people who were invited to the function came to Kekrupat in Imphal, where the bodies of 18 people, including a woman, were cremated, and they offered floral tributes.

On June 14, 2001, the Union government signed the amended ceasefire agreement with the NSCN(IM), inserting the words “without territorial limits”. As it had serious implications, Manipur objected. On June 18, all sections of people came out on the streets. There was arson at many places. The Assembly complex and offices of many political parties were partially burned down. Residences of certain Ministers, MPs and the Chief Minister’s office were also damaged and singed.

When indefinite curfew and deployment of Central forces in addition to State forces did not have the desired impact, the Union government eventually deleted the offending three words.