1988 road rage case | Navjot Singh Sidhu surrenders before court in Patiala

The cricketer-turned politician had earlier approached the Supreme Court seeking a few weeks to surrender to serve the imprisonment

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu surrenders in the CJM court, in Patiala, Friday, May 20, 2022, a day after he was awarded one year in prison by the Supreme Court in a 1988-road rage case. | Photo Credit: PTI

The cricketer-turned politician had earlier approached the Supreme Court seeking a few weeks to surrender to serve the imprisonment

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu surrendered before a court here on Friday, a day after being sentenced to one-year rigorous imprisonment by the Supreme Court in a 1988 road-rage death case.

“He has surrendered before the court,” Mr Sidhu’s media advisor Surinder Dalla told reporters outside the court.

Officials said Mr was taken for a medical examination and he will be lodged in a jail here.

Accompanied by some party leaders including Navtej Singh Cheema, the 58-year-old Sidhu reached the district court, which is close to his house, in the afternoon.

Mr Cheema drove Mr Sidhu, who was in a dark-coloured ‘pathani suit’, to the court in an SUV.

This comes just hours after the former Punjab Congress president approached the Supreme Court seeking a few weeks to surrender to serve the imprisonment.

The top court bench of justices AM Khanwilkar and JB Pardiwala told senior advocate AM Singhvi, appearing for Mr Sidhu, that the judgment was passed by a special bench, and that he can file the application and mention it before the Chief Justice.

Mr Singhvi said he will try and mention the matter before the Chief Justice.

Back in Patiala, some supporters of Mr Sidhu had turned up at his residence Friday morning.

Patiala District Congress Committee president Narinder Pal Lali, in a message to party supporters Thursday night, had said Mr Sidhu would reach the court at 10 am. He had urged them to arrive at the court complex around 9.30 am.

The cricketer-turned politician’s wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu had reached their Patiala residence on Thursday night.

The SC had Thursday sentenced Mr Sidhu to one-year rigorous imprisonment, saying any undue sympathy in imposing an inadequate sentence would do more harm to the justice system and undermine the public confidence in the efficacy of law.

The 65-year-old Gurnam Singh had died in the road-rage incident.

When reporters sought Mr Sidhu’s reaction to the verdict on Thursday, he had declined to comment. However, he subsequently tweeted to say he “will submit to the majesty of the law”.

Though the apex court had in May 2018 held Mr Sidhu guilty of the offence of “voluntarily causing hurt” to the man, it had spared him a jail term and imposed a fine of ₹1,000.

The one-year rigorous imprisonment was imposed on Thursday as a bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and S K Kaul allowed a review plea filed by Gurnam Singh’s family.

“We feel there is an error apparent on the face of record... Therefore, we have allowed the review application on the issue of the sentence. In addition to the fine imposed, we consider it appropriate to impose a sentence of imprisonment for a period of one year,” the bench said while pronouncing the verdict.