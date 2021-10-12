1,900 water conservation structures built in Gurugram

Initiative under ‘Catch The Rain’ plan

Water conservation and rainwater harvesting structures have been constructed at 1,900 places and 68 groundwater wells have been revived across Gurugram district under the Jal Shakti Abhiyan’s “Catch The Rain” programme.

It was revealed by Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg during a review meeting through videoconferencing, chaired by Devender Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Irrigation and Water Resources Department.

Dr. Garg said as many as 2,113 places were identified for construction and the work was completed at 1,900 places. Work for modernisation of water tanks and other traditional waterbodies was completed at 18 of the 21 places identified.

Similarly, 68 groundwater wells were revived, 35 watersheds developed, and more than five lakh saplings planted as part of the scheme to conserve rainwater.

Dr. Garg said that 332 camps were held with the help of the Krishi Vigyan Kendras to create awareness on water conservation.

Mr. Singh emphasised on the need to expedite the work under the programme in some of the districts and directed that the pending work be completed at the earliest.