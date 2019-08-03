19-year-old alleges gangrape, case transferred from Aurangabad

A 19-year-old girl, currently in hospital, has alleged she was gangraped by four men in Chunabhatti while on her way home from a birthday party last month. Her father initially registered an FIR on Wednesday with the Begumpura police station in Aurangabad, which on Friday was transferred to Chunabhatti police station for further investigation.

“The victim, who is HIV positive, suffered a paralytic attack on July 14 this year, after which her father took her from Mumbai to Aurangabad, where the family hails from. During medical examination, doctors detected injuries to her private parts and asked her about it. She disclosed that she had been sexually assaulted in the intervening night of July 7 and July 8,” police inspector Deepak Surve, Chunabhatti police station said.

According to a statement given by the victim’s father, The girl was staying in Mumbai with her brother and had gone for a friend’s birthday party. When she was returning home, she was allegedly accosted by four persons. The victim has not been able to identify the accused, the police said.

“An FIR of rape and gangrape has been registered under the Indian Penal Code against the four unidentified men and further inquiries are underway,” Mr. Surve sad.

The police are now obtaining footage of Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras at and around the rough location that the victim has mentioned, to scan it for any clues regarding the identity of the accused. Inquiries are also being made with local informants and a team will be going to Aurangabad for further inquiries with the victim’s father, sources said.