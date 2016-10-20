Other States

19 killed as bus falls into gorge in J&K

A bus accident left 19 people dead and 30 others injured on Thursday afternoon in Jammu's Reasi district.

Reasi Deputy Commissioner Ravinder Kumar said around 15 injured people were shifted to the Government Medical College and Hospital Jammu for specialised treatment.

“Figures may change as some people are severely injured," said Mr. Kumar.

The incident too place near Gurnak area of the Reasi district when the bus skidded off the road and fell into a gorge.

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has expressed grief and sorrow over the incident.

