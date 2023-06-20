19 injured as bus falls into canal in J&K's Samba

June 20, 2023 01:47 pm | Updated 01:47 pm IST - Jammu

19 people, including women and children, were injured when the bus in which they were travelling skidded off the road and rolled down into a canal in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district early on June 20 , officials said.

The incident took place in the Samotra Channi area as the driver lost control of the bus, they said.

Locals and police personnel rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the Ghagwal Trauma Centre. Some of the injured were shifted to the Government Medical College in Jammu, the officials said.

The injured included labourers and their family members. All of the labourers were going to Kashmir to work at a brick kiln, they said.

