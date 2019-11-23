18,683 lives lost in road accidents in Odisha in 4 years

Despite road safety measures being taken up by Odisha government under Supreme Court-monitored supervision, the road fatalities continue to rise with the State losing 18,683 lives in past four years.

According to information furnished in the State Assembly, in the first nine month of the current year 4,115 road accident deaths have already been reported.

In 2018, number of accident deaths on road had breached 5000-marks for the first time. As many as 5,315 persons had lost their lives under wheels. In 2017 and 2016, accident deaths were 4,790 and 4,463 respectively.

The Supreme Court appointed committee on road safety had warned the State government saying road fatalities in Odisha was on a rising trend as against decreasing national road accident death rate.

Ganjam district has consistently reported above 300 of road accident deaths annually during past four years. Districts such as Khordha, Keonjhar and Jajpur have been reporting fairly high number of accidental deaths since 2016.

This year’s road accident statistics appear to be alarming one. As many as 4,115 persons have died in 8,203 accidents that have taken place in 2019. Similar was the situation in the previous year. In 11,262 accidents, 5,315 persons had succumbed to injuries. The number of accident deaths is rising proportionately. In the year 2017, 4,790 deaths were reported from 10,855 accidents.

Padmanabh Behera, State Commerce and Transport Minister, said the State government is implementing all recommendations of Supreme Court appointed committee.

“We have deployed 37 interceptors to track vehicles speeding along roads. Besides, we are taking help of breathe analyser and speed detection machine to detect violations and stop rash driving. All police stations have been instructed to take stringent action against violators,” said Mr. Behera.