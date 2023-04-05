ADVERTISEMENT

No Indian company or MNC invested in Ladakh in past three years: MHA   

April 05, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - New Delhi

No land had been bought from people outside the Union Territory during the same period, said the Ministry

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Ministry of Home Affairs informed the Rajya Sabha on April 5 that no Indian company including multinationals had invested in Ladakh in the past three years, and no land had been bought from people outside the Union Territory during the same period.

ALSO READ
The Hindu Explains | Who can buy or sell land in J&K, and what are the other rules governing it?

Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said in a written reply, that 185 persons from outside the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir had bought land in the UT during the years 2020, 2021 and 2022, and a total of 1,559 Indian companies, including multinational companies, had made investments in the UT.

Giving details, the Minister said that in 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23, the number of entities that invested in J&K stood at 310, 175 and 1,074, respectively.

The reply added that while in 2020, only one individual had purchased land in J&K; in 2021 and 2022, the number stood at 57 and 127, respectively.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The special status of the former State of J&K was revoked by the Parliament on August 5, 2019, and it bifurcated into two Union Territories— J&K and Ladakh, the latter without a Legislative Assembly.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US