01 April 2021 23:20 IST

A whopping 18.5 million trees have been felled for widening of roads whereas the loss has been compensated by plantation of only 2.9 million trees in Odisha during the past one decade.

The numbers came to light when Forest Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha furnished a reply to a query in the State Assembly earlier this week.

