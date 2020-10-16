18-year-old woman raped, murdered in Barabanki

After the post-mortem report confirmed rape, charges under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code were included in the FIR, says Additional SP.

An 18-year-old woman whose body was found in a paddy field in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki was raped before being murdered, police said on Friday.

The body was discovered late on Wednesday following which the police registered a murder case. After the post-mortem report confirmed rape, charges under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code were included in the FIR, said Ram Sewak Gautam, Additional SP.

Mr. Gautam said some suspects who had been detained during initial investigation were being interrogated.

The body was discovered under suspicious circumstances in a village in Satrikh area of the district, police said.

The woman had gone to the field and when she did not return till late, her father went to the fields and discovered the body. The woman was lying naked and her hands and feet were tied, a family member told a television channel.

The victim’s father, a Dalit labourer, demanded punishment for the guilty and also that the family be provided a pucca house and food. “We want the real murderers to be arrested but our family and villagers should not be unnecessarily harassed [by the police under the pretext of questioning],” he told a media channel.