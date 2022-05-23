18 pistols seized from two militant modules in Valley

Police suspect that the arms were meant for targeted killings

Police suspect that the arms were meant for targeted killings

Eighteen pistols, apparently amassed for targeted killings, were recovered from two militant modules in the Kashmir Valley on Monday.

According to the J&K police, 15 pistols, 30 magazines, 300 rounds and one silencer were recovered from Srinagar’s Chanapora area.

“Two local hybrid militants of the Lashkar-e-Taiba’s (LeT) The Resistance Front (TRF) were arrested (in Srinagar). Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition have been recovered. An investigation is going on. It is a big success for the police,” Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said.

The police suspect that the pistols were to be used for targeted killings. Targeted killings have been on the rise in the Valley for the past two years, with members of the minorities, policemen and workers of the BJP among those being targeted. Two members of the minority community were killed this year.

3 held for sarpanch killing

Meanwhile, the police said they arrested three militants for their role in the targeted killing of a sarpanch, Manzoor Ahmad Bangroo, on April 15 this year in north Kashmir’s Baramulla.

“Interrogation of the three suspects revealed a deeper conspiracy involving an older sleeper cell of the LeT, which was also responsible for a grenade attack on the Palhalan highway (in north Kashmir) last year. This particular module had been tasked with identifying and attacking elected representatives and other civilians and soft targets for which pistols and ammunition had been provided to three hybrid terrorists,” the police said.

They were identified as Noor Mohammad Yatoo, Mohd Rafiq Parray and Ashiq Hussain Parray – residents of Goshbugh, Pattan and Baramulla.

“The three terrorists divulged the plot, which was directed by LeT terrorists Yusuf Kantru and Hilal Sheikh (both killed in the Malwah operation in April) and executed by recently infiltrated terrorists Gulzar Ganaie (killed in an encounter at Bandipora) and Umar Lone of Wussan, who is still active and at large,” the police said.

Three Chinese pistols, three pistol magazines, two grenades and 32 pistol rounds were recovered from the arrested militants.

“The successful apprehension of the three terrorists and the recovery of the arms and ammunition has solved another sensational case in Baramulla and foiled major terror plots planned in future,” the police said.