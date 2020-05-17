Other States

18 new cases reported in Punjab

Punjab recorded 18 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday and reported three more deaths taking the toll to 35, according to an official statement.

The number of positive cases has reached 1,964. Of the three deaths, two were from Gurdaspur while one was from Ludhiana district. The Health department said the major chunk of the new cases were reported from Amritsar and Ludhiana districts respectively. The active cases are 563, it added.

Health Minister Balbir Sidhu said that in the wake of COVID-19, all civil surgeons in the State have been directed to ensure the supply of hypertension and diabetes medicines, which are two major co-morbid conditions contributing to higher risk of acquiring COVID-19 infection.

